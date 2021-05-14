Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IIPR shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,284 shares in the company, valued at $39,642,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $216,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,030.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IIPR stock opened at $166.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.86 and a 12 month high of $222.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.13.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 161.47%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

