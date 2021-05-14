Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

Shares of XYL opened at $115.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $121.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,383 shares of company stock worth $2,872,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

