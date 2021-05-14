Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.82% of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $956,000.

NYSEARCA:MINC opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.89. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $52.42.

