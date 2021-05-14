Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $892,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 47,784 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of SJI stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SJI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.