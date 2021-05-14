Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 151,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 5.89% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 232.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 12,876 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DWSH opened at $8.90 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.