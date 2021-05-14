Jarvis Network (JRT) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $270,306.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00090163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00020373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.88 or 0.01101148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00071520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00114003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00063723 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.