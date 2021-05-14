JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Stock Price Up 1.1%

JD Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB) shares were up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.50 and last traded at $45.50. Approximately 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.08.

About JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB)

JD Bancshares Inc provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Southwest Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, consumer, and mortgage loans; credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.