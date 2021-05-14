JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Lowered to $95.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 41.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JD. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of JD stock opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.59 and its 200 day moving average is $86.61.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in JD.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in JD.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in JD.com by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

