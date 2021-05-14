JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Lowered to $95.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 41.73% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JD. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.
Shares of JD stock opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.59 and its 200 day moving average is $86.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in JD.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in JD.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in JD.com by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.