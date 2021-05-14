Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €35.00 Price Target

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) received a €35.00 ($41.18) target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SZG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.26 ($32.07).

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €27.40 ($32.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €8.51 ($10.01) and a 12 month high of €29.46 ($34.66). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €26.74 and its 200 day moving average is €21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

