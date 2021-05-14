Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.40). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06).

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LogicBio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

LOGC stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.34. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 183,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frederic Chereau sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $43,215.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

