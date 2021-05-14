Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Zai Lab Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Zai Lab in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will earn ($4.86) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.19). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $151.68 on Thursday. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $193.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.68 and a 200-day moving average of $138.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 48.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at about $10,821,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at about $823,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total value of $1,629,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,351,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $6,408,432.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,281,922.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,186 shares of company stock worth $24,294,392.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

