Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will earn $18.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $19.31.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

Shares of AXSM opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.05.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 54.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

