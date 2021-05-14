Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $31.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.86.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

