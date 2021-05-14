Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €67.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.23 ($70.86).

Get Danone alerts:

EPA BN opened at €57.70 ($67.88) on Thursday. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.28.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.