JMP Securities Increases STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target to $235.00

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.80.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $198.99 on Tuesday. STERIS has a 52-week low of $144.11 and a 52-week high of $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.59.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,809,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,923,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 473,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,226,000 after acquiring an additional 222,469 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of STERIS by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 413,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,793,000 after acquiring an additional 207,403 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.