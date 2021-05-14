Jones Financial Companies Lllp Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000.

EWSC stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average of $71.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $92.28.

