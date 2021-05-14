Joseph Eid Sells 1,118 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BMY opened at $65.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a PE ratio of -591.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

