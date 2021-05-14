JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BMEA stock opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. Biomea Fusion has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

