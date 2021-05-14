JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) by 224.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vericity were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vericity in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vericity by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in Vericity in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

VERY opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $147.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.07. Vericity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47.

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

