JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $37,000 in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCAB. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth $680,000.

Get BioAtla alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of BCAB opened at $45.58 on Friday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.89.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB).

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.