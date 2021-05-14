JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $46,000 Investment in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,253,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,797,000 after buying an additional 388,977 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 317,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 22,279 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

