JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rothschild Capital Partners LLC

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 5.6% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 250,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 5,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $1,421,000. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock opened at $161.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $488.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $163.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.