JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

