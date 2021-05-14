JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TIIAY. Barclays raised Telecom Italia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telecom Italia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of TIIAY stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.61.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

