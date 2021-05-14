JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KMERF stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.61. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

Get Komercní banka a.s. alerts:

Komercní banka, a.s. Company Profile

KomercnÃ­ banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Komercní banka a.s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komercní banka a.s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.