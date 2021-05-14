JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of KMERF stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.61. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $32.90.
Komercní banka, a.s. Company Profile
