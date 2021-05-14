JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 308,615 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308,615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPXU. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period.

SPXU stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $87.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

