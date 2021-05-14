JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 4,498 Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Southport Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $3,140,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 115,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,576 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000.

NYSEARCA SDS opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $25.11.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

