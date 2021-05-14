JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tri-Continental by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 451,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 209,130 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Tri-Continental by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in Tri-Continental by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 160,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tri-Continental by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Tri-Continental stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $34.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

Tri-Continental Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.