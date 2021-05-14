JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Washington Prime Group were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPG. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter worth $697,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 53,781 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 58.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on WPG shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

WPG stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Washington Prime Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.77). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.