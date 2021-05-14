Judy R. Mcreynolds Sells 25,000 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $2,087,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.81. 3,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARCB shares. Cowen increased their target price on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 69.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 29,805 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after buying an additional 112,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

