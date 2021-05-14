Juggernaut Hits Market Capitalization of $147.00 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Juggernaut has a market cap of $147.00 million and $6.97 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for $3.72 or 0.00007441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00093371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00020041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.13 or 0.01215912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00068598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00115627 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00063366 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

