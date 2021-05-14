Julio A. Torres Sells 20,000 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TGLS stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $760.42 million, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $18.22.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGLS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tecnoglass by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 76,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

