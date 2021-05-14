JulSwap Hits Market Cap of $51.85 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. JulSwap has a market cap of $51.85 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 24% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.72 or 0.00652089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00081344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.85 or 0.00234822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $600.29 or 0.01216717 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.26 or 0.01046393 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 393,214,774 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

