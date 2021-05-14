Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. Juniper Networks reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,091 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 22.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.33. 2,864,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,643,558. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

