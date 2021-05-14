Jupiter (JUP) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.44 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Jupiter has a market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 39.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00082731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.75 or 0.00619629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.75 or 0.00236495 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005265 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $621.90 or 0.01228201 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00036950 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

