K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) PT Raised to C$52.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Acumen Capital from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KBL. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. K-Bro Linen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.38.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

TSE:KBL traded down C$0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$44.41. 439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,434. The firm has a market capitalization of C$474.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.80. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$24.00 and a twelve month high of C$47.22.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.