Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KDMN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of KDMN stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $5.73.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 78.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 467,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 205,445 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 13.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 627,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 73,400 shares during the period. Knott David M increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 8.5% during the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 762,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 1,840.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 826,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 783,698 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after buying an additional 289,592 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

