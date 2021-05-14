Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of transportation equipment and industrial goods. Its Shipbuilding segment manufactures and sells submarines, and LNG and LPG carriers. The company’s Rolling Stock segment manufactures electric train cars, passenger coaches and platform screen doors. Its Aerospace segment manufactures airplanes, helicopters, passenger airplanes and jet aircraft. The company’s Gas Turbines and Machinery segment manufactures gas turbines, steam turbines, jet engines and prime movers. Kawasaki’s Plant and Infrastructure Engineering segment produces cement, chemical, and other industrial plants. The company’s Motorcycle and Engine segment offers motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles. Its Precision Machinery segment produces industrial hydraulic products and robots. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Kobe, Japan. “

Kawasaki Heavy Industries stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -85.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.36. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $10.68.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery and robot businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

