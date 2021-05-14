Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Issues Earnings Results

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

Shares of Kelly Services stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,762. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $90.36. The firm has a market cap of $983.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.90.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

