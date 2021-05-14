Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €38.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €38.76 ($45.60).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

