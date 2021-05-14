KeyCorp Cuts The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $740.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $851.00 to $740.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TTD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson upgraded The Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $751.52.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $493.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $269.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $678.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $770.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,152,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 47,596 shares in the company, valued at $33,317,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total value of $643,040.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,808,255.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,082 shares of company stock valued at $110,507,234 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 31.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 29.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in The Trade Desk by 109.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 172.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

