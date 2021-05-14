KeyCorp Increases ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target to $37.00

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

MT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.60.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $32.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

