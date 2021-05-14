KeyCorp Increases Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $80.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HUBG. Cowen boosted their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.77.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. Hub Group has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $74.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

