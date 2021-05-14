KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Raised to $34.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.21.

Shares of KEY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.14. 116,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,956,799. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

