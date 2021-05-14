Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group to C$34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Keyera to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital increased their price target on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.65.

Get Keyera alerts:

KEY stock traded up C$0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$30.49. 370,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,834. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$18.04 and a 52-week high of C$30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$26.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.00.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$804.79 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.7600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 685.71%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.