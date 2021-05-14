Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KMP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Killam Apartment REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.31.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

KMP.UN opened at C$19.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.98. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$15.78 and a twelve month high of C$19.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.