Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KGDEY. CICC Research raised shares of Kingdee International Software Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Kingdee International Software Group alerts:

Shares of Kingdee International Software Group stock remained flat at $$300.00 during trading on Thursday. Kingdee International Software Group has a 1 year low of $221.83 and a 1 year high of $523.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.49. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.68 and a beta of 0.33.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Kingdee International Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingdee International Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.