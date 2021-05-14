Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 284 ($3.71).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of LON KGF opened at GBX 366.20 ($4.78) on Friday. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of GBX 163.10 ($2.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 372.70 ($4.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 347.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 296.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

