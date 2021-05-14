Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given a $10.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) received a $10.50 target price from stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 40.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,851 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,991 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

