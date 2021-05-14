Kleros Market Capitalization Hits $173.50 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $173.50 million and approximately $9.18 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000576 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00015916 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00034905 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $728.55 or 0.01470439 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 608,121,784 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

